Trump Criticizes Ukraine Strategy Amidst Russian Invasion

Former President Donald Trump has criticized Ukraine's handling of the Russian invasion, suggesting the country should have made concessions to Russia. He also blamed President Biden for escalating the conflict. Trump argued that worse deals could have prevented the devastation Ukraine is currently experiencing.

  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump has described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms, referring to its people as "dead" and the country itself as "demolished," raising questions about his potential concessions in negotiations if re-elected.

In an economic speech in North Carolina, Trump argued that Ukraine should have made concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin before Russia's February 2022 attack. He declared that even "the worst deal would've been better than what we have now." Trump, who has long criticized US aid to Ukraine, claims Russia would not have invaded if he were president and promises to end the conflict if he returns to the White House.

Trump's remarks follow a debate where he refused to state whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war. He emphasized Russia's prowess in warfare and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent comments about him. Trump painted a grim picture of Ukraine, questioning its ability to negotiate due to the war's devastation. Zelenskyy is currently in the US seeking support for a victory plan, yet Trump continues to blame President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for exacerbating the conflict by supporting Ukraine's defense rather than pushing for concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

