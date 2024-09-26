Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Former President Donald Trump, intensifying his anti-immigration stance as a central theme of his reelection campaign, has pledged to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have entered the country legally under key Biden administration programs if he returns to office.

In an appearance on Fox News, Trump criticized two specific initiatives implemented by the Biden administration aimed at managing the surge of migrants at the southern border. He emphasized his intent to expel more than 1 million individuals who have utilized these programs, stating, "Get ready to leave because you're going to be going out real fast."

The two programs allow migrants either to schedule their arrival at official border crossings via a smartphone app or to enter the US with financial sponsorship. While the current administration praises these initiatives for reducing border chaos and facilitating better migrant vetting, Republican opponents claim they bypass legislative immigration laws. Trump's proposed mass deportations continue to face opposition from immigration advocates, who condemn his rhetoric as fear-mongering and damaging to both communities and the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)