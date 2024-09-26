France and US Pursue 21-Day Ceasefire in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

France and the United States are collaborating on a 21-day ceasefire proposal to initiate negotiations in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which has resulted in over 600 casualties in Lebanon. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the forthcoming proposal to the UN Security Council, urging both parties to accept it immediately.

The US is actively engaging with international partners to support this diplomatic effort, as stated by US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood. US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are lobbying for support on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, emphasizing the potential benefits of the ceasefire.

Israeli and Lebanese officials have shown initial receptiveness to the plan. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati endorsed it, while Israeli officials indicated agreement provided certain conditions are met. The US is also leveraging additional sanctions on entities involved in illicit Iranian petroleum shipments to increase pressure. Ultimately, Blinken emphasized that a diplomatic solution, not war, is the path to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)