Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Criticizes Jharkhand CM on Corruption, Champions BJP's Vision

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged corruption during a rally in Golf Ground. He urged voters to overthrow the JMM-led government and promised unparalleled development under BJP. Singh emphasized India's growing global stature and criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for damaging India's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:49 IST
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Jharkhand CM on Corruption, Champions BJP's Vision
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of corruption and urging voters to overthrow the JMM-led government. Speaking at a Parivartan rally in Golf Ground on Thursday, Singh said Soren's administration is fostering infiltration and conversion for political gains. He also advocated for BJP's 'one nation, one election' policy, promising significant fiscal savings and vowing to expel Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand.

Singh took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he has damaged India's international reputation. He asserted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is no longer weak and recounted how India handled provocations from Pakistan. He highlighted India's growing international stature, citing the pause in the Russian-Ukrainian war to facilitate the rescue of Indian students, and projected India to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Criticizing Jharkhand's development under Soren, Singh pointed out the contrast with former BJP Chief Ministers who had no corruption charges. He denied central discrimination against the state, citing substantial funding for infrastructure projects. He concluded by urging voters to support the BJP for systemic change. The rally is part of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra,' aiming to cover extensive ground before concluding on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024