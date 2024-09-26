Rajnath Singh Criticizes Jharkhand CM on Corruption, Champions BJP's Vision

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing him of corruption and urging voters to overthrow the JMM-led government. Speaking at a Parivartan rally in Golf Ground on Thursday, Singh said Soren's administration is fostering infiltration and conversion for political gains. He also advocated for BJP's 'one nation, one election' policy, promising significant fiscal savings and vowing to expel Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand.

Singh took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming he has damaged India's international reputation. He asserted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is no longer weak and recounted how India handled provocations from Pakistan. He highlighted India's growing international stature, citing the pause in the Russian-Ukrainian war to facilitate the rescue of Indian students, and projected India to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Criticizing Jharkhand's development under Soren, Singh pointed out the contrast with former BJP Chief Ministers who had no corruption charges. He denied central discrimination against the state, citing substantial funding for infrastructure projects. He concluded by urging voters to support the BJP for systemic change. The rally is part of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra,' aiming to cover extensive ground before concluding on October 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)