NYC Mayor Eric Adams Faces Charges for Illegal Contributions and Luxury Perks

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged New York City Mayor Eric Adams with accepting illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel accommodations from Turkish nationals seeking to influence him, culminating an investigation that has thrown the city's government into turmoil. A 57-page indictment details an alleged scheme dating back to 2014 that purportedly supported Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign and lavished him with free rooms at luxurious hotels and meals at high-end restaurants.

In return, Adams allegedly pressured city officials to waive safety inspections and authorize the opening of a new 36-story consulate, prosecutors said. Adams, 64, a former police officer, denied any wrongdoing and pledged to fight the charges, refusing to step down. 'I will continue to do my job as mayor,' he asserted during a news conference. Turkey's foreign ministry and presidency, as well as its embassy in Washington, provided no immediate comment.

Adams faces five criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors allege he solicited and accepted various benefits, including luxury travel, from affluent foreign businesspeople and a Turkish government official looking to influence him. Earlier on Thursday, federal agents conducted a search at the mayor's Gracie Mansion home. A Reuters witness reported a vehicle marked 'Federal Law Enforcement' outside the residence.

Around a dozen individuals in business attire carrying briefcases and duffel bags were seen on the mansion's grounds. Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, accused authorities of trying 'to create a spectacle' and revealed that they had confiscated the mayor's phone. Spiro mentioned that Adams 'looks forward to his day in court.'

As the first of the city's 110 mayors to be criminally charged while in office, Adams has vowed to remain in his position and contest the charges. Although New York State Governor Kathy Hochul holds the power to remove him from office, the process is reportedly complex, according to law professor Bennett Gershman of Pace University.

The case is set to complicate Adams' potential re-election campaign in 2025, especially as other Democratic politicians, including city comptroller Brad Lander, are poised to challenge him for the party's nomination. U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already called for Adams to step down, deeming it 'for the good of the city.' New York has been engulfed in political turmoil recently, with several top city officials resigning. Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on Sept. 12, a week after federal agents seized his phone, followed by the resignation of Adams' chief legal adviser. Public schools chancellor David Banks announced on Wednesday that he would retire at the end of the year after federal agents seized his phones.

