Political Heat Rises Over Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tirumala Temple Visit

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills has sparked controversy. The ruling NDA demands that he declare his faith before entering the temple. This follows allegations from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu about substandard ingredients used in temple prasadam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:11 IST
The temple rules mandate that foreigners and non-Hindus must declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to see the deity. Reddy's visit results from statewide temple rituals called by his party to atone for alleged sins committed by Naidu, particularly his accusations around Tirupati laddus.

The temple rules mandate that foreigners and non-Hindus must declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to see the deity. Reddy's visit results from statewide temple rituals called by his party to atone for alleged sins committed by Naidu, particularly his accusations around Tirupati laddus.

Responding to the planned visit, BJP leaders emphasized the necessity of adhering to the temple's customs. Tirupati police have banned any processions or rallies without prior permission to maintain order during the controversial visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

