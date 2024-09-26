Political Heat Rises Over Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tirumala Temple Visit

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills is raising political temperatures in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling NDA insists that he declare his faith before entering the sacred shrine. This requirement follows controversy stirred by current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that substandard ingredients were used in the temple's sacred offerings.

The temple rules mandate that foreigners and non-Hindus must declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to see the deity. Reddy's visit results from statewide temple rituals called by his party to atone for alleged sins committed by Naidu, particularly his accusations around Tirupati laddus.

Responding to the planned visit, BJP leaders emphasized the necessity of adhering to the temple's customs. Tirupati police have banned any processions or rallies without prior permission to maintain order during the controversial visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)