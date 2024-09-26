Political Heat Rises Over Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tirumala Temple Visit
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills has sparked controversy. The ruling NDA demands that he declare his faith before entering the temple. This follows allegations from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu about substandard ingredients used in temple prasadam.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's planned visit to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala Hills is raising political temperatures in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling NDA insists that he declare his faith before entering the sacred shrine. This requirement follows controversy stirred by current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged that substandard ingredients were used in the temple's sacred offerings.
The temple rules mandate that foreigners and non-Hindus must declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to see the deity. Reddy's visit results from statewide temple rituals called by his party to atone for alleged sins committed by Naidu, particularly his accusations around Tirupati laddus.
Responding to the planned visit, BJP leaders emphasized the necessity of adhering to the temple's customs. Tirupati police have banned any processions or rallies without prior permission to maintain order during the controversial visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Calls for Action on Alleged Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus
Political Storm over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus
Controversy Surrounds Tirupati Laddus: Allegations of Animal Fat Usage
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddus, Calls for Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board