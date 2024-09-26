Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Offensive Video

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy has lodged a complaint against PARITHABANGAL YouTube Channel over a video titled 'Laddoo Pavangal.' The video allegedly insulted Hindu sentiments and defamed public officials, including Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. An SIT is investigating the use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddus.

Updated: 26-09-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:20 IST
TN BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy (Photo: Reddy--Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy on Thursday lodged a formal complaint with the Andhra Pradesh police against the PARITHABANGAL YouTube Channel for their video titled 'Laddoo Pavangal.'

In his post on X, Reddy announced his formal complaint to the DGP of Andhra Pradesh, seeking an FIR against the YouTube channel for the offensive video. 'Even though they've taken down the video, it insulted the sentiments of Hindus and attempted to create enmity among communities,' Reddy stated.

Reddy further noted that the video defamed prominent public officials, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He called for swift police action to uphold communal harmony.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi mentioned that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam. She accused the YSRCP of attempting to cover up mistakes, as alleged by CM Naidu.

The YSRCP has countered these claims by urging devotees to participate in temple poojas aimed at restoring the sanctity of Tirumala. Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the allegations, accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party of politicizing religious matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

