Takaichi and Ishiba Face Run-off for LDP Leadership

Japanese Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba are set to face off in a run-off vote to determine the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and, consequently, Japan's next prime minister.

In the preliminary vote, Takaichi secured the most support with 181 out of 735 valid votes. Ishiba trailed closely behind with 154 votes.

The decisive run-off vote is scheduled to take place shortly, setting the stage for a new era in Japan's political landscape.

