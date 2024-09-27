Kerala's Political Turmoil: CM Vijayan Denies MLA Anvar's Allegations

Kochi, Kerala – A political storm erupted Friday as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan categorically denied accusations leveled by Left independent MLA P V Anvar against the CPI(M), LDF, and his administration. Anvar had implied the government was failing to handle various allegations, including gold smuggling cases.

Addressing the media in the national capital, CM Vijayan dismissed Anvar's allegations as an effort to tarnish the ruling party's reputation. He said Anvar's remarks indicated his desire to distance himself from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and abstain from its parliamentary meetings.

Despite rejecting Anvar's claims, Vijayan assured that ongoing investigations would proceed unaffected. Anvar, MLA from Nilambur, had accused the CM of misleading the public and demanded a reinvestigation into over 180 gold smuggling cases, alleging police misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)