Kerala's Political Turmoil: CM Vijayan Denies MLA Anvar's Allegations

Left independent MLA P V Anvar has accused the CPI(M), LDF, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan of misleading the public and failing to investigate gold smuggling cases properly. Vijayan denies these claims, attributing Anvar’s statements to an attempt to defame the ruling government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, Kerala – A political storm erupted Friday as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan categorically denied accusations leveled by Left independent MLA P V Anvar against the CPI(M), LDF, and his administration. Anvar had implied the government was failing to handle various allegations, including gold smuggling cases.

Addressing the media in the national capital, CM Vijayan dismissed Anvar's allegations as an effort to tarnish the ruling party's reputation. He said Anvar's remarks indicated his desire to distance himself from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and abstain from its parliamentary meetings.

Despite rejecting Anvar's claims, Vijayan assured that ongoing investigations would proceed unaffected. Anvar, MLA from Nilambur, had accused the CM of misleading the public and demanded a reinvestigation into over 180 gold smuggling cases, alleging police misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

