Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba: Japan's 'Lone Wolf' Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new prime minister, has emerged victorious after four failed attempts. A self-proclaimed 'lone wolf,' he faces a party in crisis amid scandals and waning public support. Breaking from tradition, Ishiba criticizes the ruling party's policies and has contentious views on issues such as nuclear energy and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:07 IST
Shigeru Ishiba: Japan's 'Lone Wolf' Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly elected prime minister, has ascended to leadership after four previous attempts. Declaring himself a 'lone wolf,' Ishiba prefers reading three books a day over mingling with party colleagues. He takes the helm as the Liberal Democratic Party grapples with a decrease in public support due to multiple scandals.

Having previously served as Japan's defense and agriculture minister, Ishiba has often rebelled against party lines, challenging policies on nuclear energy and supporting separate surnames for married couples. He plans to decentralize government agencies to rejuvenate Japan's regions and build emergency shelters across the country.

Seen as an intellectual heavyweight with strong views on national security, Ishiba supports a more assertive Japan less reliant on the U.S. His outspoken nature and policy positions have made him a polarizing figure within his party but have kept him popular among rank-and-file members. Ishiba has expressed regret for past conflicts and aims to bring back a vibrant, smiling Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024