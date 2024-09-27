Shigeru Ishiba: Japan's 'Lone Wolf' Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly elected prime minister, has ascended to leadership after four previous attempts. Declaring himself a 'lone wolf,' Ishiba prefers reading three books a day over mingling with party colleagues. He takes the helm as the Liberal Democratic Party grapples with a decrease in public support due to multiple scandals.

Having previously served as Japan's defense and agriculture minister, Ishiba has often rebelled against party lines, challenging policies on nuclear energy and supporting separate surnames for married couples. He plans to decentralize government agencies to rejuvenate Japan's regions and build emergency shelters across the country.

Seen as an intellectual heavyweight with strong views on national security, Ishiba supports a more assertive Japan less reliant on the U.S. His outspoken nature and policy positions have made him a polarizing figure within his party but have kept him popular among rank-and-file members. Ishiba has expressed regret for past conflicts and aims to bring back a vibrant, smiling Japan.

