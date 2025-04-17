Serena Williams on Doping Scandals: A Tale of Double Standards in Tennis

American tennis legend Serena Williams has spoken out against perceived disparities in doping penalties in the sport, illustrated by Jannik Sinner's case. Sinner was banned for three months after testing positive for clostebol, following a World Anti-Doping Agency agreement. Williams argued that she would have faced harsher consequences, including a 20-year ban and title stripping.

Williams, who retired in 2022 with 23 Grand Slam wins, expressed her fondness for Sinner yet noted potential bias. She told Time Magazine, "Men's tennis needs him," but simultaneously highlighted inconsistencies in how male and female athletes are treated regarding doping violations.

Sinner, the reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion, will see his ban lifted on May 4. The case, alongside Iga Swiatek's one-month suspension, and Simona Halep's reduced ban post-appeal, has stirred discussions on equity and fairness in the discipline's governance.

