Reactions to Shigeru Ishiba's Election as Japan’s LDP Leader

Shigeru Ishiba's election as leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has drawn varied reactions. While some believe he will face challenges, particularly around financial strategies and public trust, others are hopeful about his experience and policies. Key figures from politics, business, and finance share their perspectives on Ishiba's capabilities and potential impact on Japan's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:02 IST
Following Shigeru Ishiba's election as leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party, reactions poured in from various sectors. Many view his leadership as a pivotal moment for both the party and the country.

TAKESHI NIINAMI, CEO of Suntory and Chairman of Keizai Doyukai Business Lobby, expressed hope that Ishiba would address political funding scandals and restore public trust. 'This presidential election was crucial for both party members and the general public,' Niinami said.

MASAKAZU TOKURA, Chairman of Keidanren Business Lobby, praised Ishiba's extensive experience and policy knowledge, particularly in regional revitalization and defense. 'In an era of mounting domestic and international challenges, Ishiba is suited to lead through change,' Tokura commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

