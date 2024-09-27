Left Menu

Gujarat CM Joins BJP's Protest against Rahul Gandhi's Reservation Remarks

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a silent march organized by the BJP to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the reservation system. Accompanied by other party members, Patel led the march in Ahmedabad, criticizing Gandhi for his statements made during a US visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday took part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's silent march to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

Sporting a black band on his arm, the chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Mayank Nayak led the march at RTO circle and then gathered outside a place on Ashram Road, the party stated in a release.

Several BJP workers marched holding banners with messages against the Congress. Patel criticized Gandhi's recent statement in the US, where Gandhi told Georgetown University students that reservations could be reconsidered when India becomes a fair place.

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat BJP's vice-president Gordhan Zadafia alleged the opposition party had insulted the Constitution several times whenever it came to power at the Centre.

Zadafia asserted, ''The Congress and Gandhi family were never in favour of reservation. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was also against including Dr BR Ambedkar in the drafting committee of our Constitution. The Congress government also imposed the Emergency in 1975, murdering our Constitution.''

Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, MLA Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha MP of Ahmedabad-East Hasmukhbhai Patel also participated in the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

