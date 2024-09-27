Amit Shah's Poll Promises: From Farmers' Income to Healthcare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to increase the benefits of the Centre's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 annually for Haryana farmers if his party secures a win in the October 5 state assembly elections.

Addressing rallies in Rewari, Ambala, and Kurukshetra, Shah also promised to double the free medical treatment limit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Rs 10 lakh. He took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his knowledge on MSP and labeling him a 'jhooth ki factory'.

Shah accused the Congress of corruption and ineffectiveness on various fronts including farmers' issues and national security. He asserted that BJP's government has achieved more in terms of crop procurement at MSP and healthcare, promising further economic benefits for farmers if re-elected.

