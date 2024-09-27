Left Menu

Amit Shah's Poll Promises: From Farmers' Income to Healthcare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised several sops for Haryana farmers, including raising the annual benefits under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 if the BJP wins the upcoming state assembly polls. He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues including MSP, corruption, and Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewari(Har) | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:28 IST
Amit Shah's Poll Promises: From Farmers' Income to Healthcare
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to increase the benefits of the Centre's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 annually for Haryana farmers if his party secures a win in the October 5 state assembly elections.

Addressing rallies in Rewari, Ambala, and Kurukshetra, Shah also promised to double the free medical treatment limit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to Rs 10 lakh. He took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his knowledge on MSP and labeling him a 'jhooth ki factory'.

Shah accused the Congress of corruption and ineffectiveness on various fronts including farmers' issues and national security. He asserted that BJP's government has achieved more in terms of crop procurement at MSP and healthcare, promising further economic benefits for farmers if re-elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024