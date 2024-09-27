BJP Criticizes Congress Withdrawal of General Consent to CBI Amid MUDA Land Allotment Controversy
The BJP has sharply criticized the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw general consent to the CBI for probing cases, describing it as a move to evade investigation into the MUDA land allotment scam. The BJP alleges corruption involving the Chief Minister and calls the decision an act by a 'corrupt party.'
The BJP has harshly criticized the Congress over the Karnataka government's recent decision to withdraw general consent for the CBI to investigate cases in the state. The decision comes amidst a controversy surrounding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment, which has allegedly involved Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described the move as indicative of a 'guilty mind' and a calculated effort by the Congress to dodge legal scrutiny. According to Poonawalla, 'Thousands of crores have been usurped in the MUDA scam.'
The Karnataka government, led by the Congress, countered by alleging bias on the part of the CBI. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration took this step amid opposition demands to hand over the MUDA case to the federal agency. BJP leaders argue that this action reflects the Congress party's entrenched corruption.
