Brazil Moves to Curb Online Gambling with Social Benefits

Brazil's Social Development Ministry announced plans to curb the use of social benefit payments for online gambling. The move follows revelations that significant portions of the Bolsa Familia funds are being spent on betting.

A central bank report highlighted that 5 million people transmitted 3 billion reais to online gambling companies in August, accounting for almost 20% of the program's monthly budget.

Minister Wellington Dias emphasized that the proposal would enforce a zero limit on gambling expenses using Bolsa Familia. He also mentioned implementing control mechanisms to ensure funds are used for their intended purpose: meeting basic familial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)