Brazil Moves to Curb Online Gambling with Social Benefits
Brazil’s Social Development Ministry aims to introduce measures to prevent the use of social benefits, like those from Bolsa Familia, for online gambling. A significant portion of these benefits has been diverted to betting, raising concerns about the scheme's objectives being compromised.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Social Development Ministry announced plans to curb the use of social benefit payments for online gambling. The move follows revelations that significant portions of the Bolsa Familia funds are being spent on betting.
A central bank report highlighted that 5 million people transmitted 3 billion reais to online gambling companies in August, accounting for almost 20% of the program's monthly budget.
Minister Wellington Dias emphasized that the proposal would enforce a zero limit on gambling expenses using Bolsa Familia. He also mentioned implementing control mechanisms to ensure funds are used for their intended purpose: meeting basic familial needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lula and Putin Discuss BRICS Summit Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Lula Pushes for Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal at G20 Summit
UN paralyzed, challenges piling up, world leaders ‘going around in circles’, says Brazil’s Lula
Lula’s Six-Point Peace Proposal for Ukraine-Russia Conflict Faces Rejection
Brazil's Lula Calls for Global Climate Action Amiddomestic Fire Crisis