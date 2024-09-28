Hezbollah Headquarters Targeted in Beirut's Largest Explosions of the Year

The Israeli military launched a significant strike on Friday, targeting the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut. A series of massive explosions resulted in the leveling of several buildings and producing large plumes of orange and black smoke over the city. At least two people were killed and dozens were injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Israeli media suggested that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the intended target of the strikes, although this claim was not immediately confirmed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly ended his visit to the United States, returning to Israel to monitor the situation closely.

Netanyahu had earlier addressed the United Nations, stating that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah would persist. This statement further diminished the prospects for an internationally supported cease-fire. Military officials indicated that the recent airstrikes are part of an intensified effort to neutralize Hezbollah's senior leadership and capabilities.

