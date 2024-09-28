Left Menu

Hezbollah Headquarters Targeted in Beirut's Largest Explosions of the Year

The Israeli military launched strikes in Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's central headquarters. Massive explosions killed at least two people and injured dozens. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu cut short his US visit due to the significant strikes. Israel aims to degrade Hezbollah, potentially leading to a broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:03 IST
Hezbollah Headquarters Targeted in Beirut's Largest Explosions of the Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Israeli military launched a significant strike on Friday, targeting the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut. A series of massive explosions resulted in the leveling of several buildings and producing large plumes of orange and black smoke over the city. At least two people were killed and dozens were injured, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Israeli media suggested that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the intended target of the strikes, although this claim was not immediately confirmed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly ended his visit to the United States, returning to Israel to monitor the situation closely.

Netanyahu had earlier addressed the United Nations, stating that Israel's campaign against Hezbollah would persist. This statement further diminished the prospects for an internationally supported cease-fire. Military officials indicated that the recent airstrikes are part of an intensified effort to neutralize Hezbollah's senior leadership and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024