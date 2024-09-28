Left Menu

BJP Accuses Karnataka CM of Corruption, Targets Congress

The BJP condemned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for corruption, citing a court-ordered FIR, accusing him of misusing government powers. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress for supporting him and mentioned the party's alleged corrupt practices. He also slammed Trinamool Congress over issues in West Bengal and the Congress's stance on the Ram temple ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP on Saturday declared that the registration of a case on multiple criminal charges, including corruption, against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reveals the Congress's true nature, highlighting that the FIR was court-ordered with no involvement from central agencies.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi informed reporters that it is extraordinary for a sitting chief minister to be an accused in a corruption case, unmasking the Congress's ''corrupt face.'' He added that Siddaramaiah is the primary accused, questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support for him.

The FIR against Siddaramaiah, registered by Karnataka Lokayukta police, follows a court's directive over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case. Trivedi stressed that the case results from Siddaramaiah's own misdeeds and abuse of power. He also critiqued the Congress for its alleged enrichment tactics and minimal relief to people.

The BJP spokesperson also addressed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, criticizing its alleged criminal connections over an IAS officer's wife's rape case and the police's investigation as noted by the Calcutta High Court.

Trivedi further responded to Gandhi's criticism regarding the Ram temple inauguration, defending the BJP's actions and highlighting the Congress's historical disrespect towards the temple. He also remarked on the Congress and Pakistan's shared stance on Kashmir since the 2016 surgical strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

