Siddaramaiah Slams PM Modi Over Silence on Hindenburg Report and Manipur Violence

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the Hindenburg report and Manipur violence. Modi raised corruption allegations against Siddaramaiah during a poll campaign. A Lokayukta police FIR was registered against Siddaramaiah concerning alleged site allotment irregularities, following a High Court sanction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:04 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Hindenburg report and the Manipur violence. Siddaramaiah was responding to Modi's allegations pertaining to a land allotment case against him during a poll campaign in Haryana.

Accusing the BJP of housing numerous corrupt individuals, Siddaramaiah challenged the Prime Minister to address corruption within his own party before targeting others. He also questioned why Modi has not addressed issues raised by Rahul Gandhi, including the Hindenburg report and the unrest in Manipur.

Responding to Modi's remarks during a Haryana rally, where the PM referenced corruption allegations against him, Siddaramaiah highlighted the recent High Court sanction that led to a Lokayukta police FIR against him. This was in connection to alleged illegalities in site allotments to his wife by MUDA, as ordered by a Special Court Judge.

Furthermore, Siddaramaiah dismissed new allegations brought by JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, calling them lies unworthy of a response. He clarified that Congress MLA and legal advisor A S Ponnanna's meeting with him was routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

