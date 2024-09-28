Walz vs. Vance: The Vice Presidential Showdown to Watch

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off next week in the sole scheduled U.S. vice presidential debate, offering each candidate a platform to reinforce their running mate's message just weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, will occur on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. Moderators will include CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan. The event will be broadcast on CBS and live-streamed on various platforms, including CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+.

Key ground rules for the debate include no audience, no props or pre-written notes on stage, and the right of CBS News to turn off candidate microphones. Expect Governor Walz to leverage his 'regular guy' reputation, while Senator Vance will likely adopt a combative style to challenge criticism. Both candidates are set to articulate their distinct visions to sway undecided voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)