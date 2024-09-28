Walz vs. Vance: The Vice Presidential Showdown to Watch
Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off in the only scheduled U.S. vice presidential debate, hosted by CBS News. The debate will take place in New York City. Key topics include the candidates' political backgrounds, debated moderated by CBS anchors, and ground rules for the event.
Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off next week in the sole scheduled U.S. vice presidential debate, offering each candidate a platform to reinforce their running mate's message just weeks before the Nov. 5 election.
The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, will occur on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET in New York City. Moderators will include CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan. The event will be broadcast on CBS and live-streamed on various platforms, including CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+.
Key ground rules for the debate include no audience, no props or pre-written notes on stage, and the right of CBS News to turn off candidate microphones. Expect Governor Walz to leverage his 'regular guy' reputation, while Senator Vance will likely adopt a combative style to challenge criticism. Both candidates are set to articulate their distinct visions to sway undecided voters.
