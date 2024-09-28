Shiv Sena (UBT) to Release Candidate List During Navratri
The Shiv Sena (UBT) plans to release its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra polls during Navratri, as confirmed by Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve. The party, which aims to surpass its 2019 performance, is finalizing seat-sharing with MVA partners before the November elections.
The first list of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra polls might be released during Navratri, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve announced on Saturday.
Speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Danve stated, "We won 60 seats in 2019. We will go beyond that." The announcement will come once the seat-sharing formula among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners – Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress – is finalized, he said. The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected to be held in November.
Following the 2019 polls, the original Shiv Sena split, with the party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol going to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena is currently a partner in the ruling coalition of Mahayuti, which also includes BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
