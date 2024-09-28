Rahul Gandhi Vows to End 'Decade of Pain' in Haryana with Incoming Congress Government
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, promises that the incoming Congress government in Haryana will end the 'decade of pain' caused by BJP's rule. The Congress manifesto outlines numerous initiatives to address the aspirations and improve the well-being of Haryana's citizens, including employment generation, social security, and farmer welfare.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, declared on Saturday that the incoming Congress government in Haryana will end a 'decade of pain', fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the state's residents.
His remarks came after the Haryana Congress unveiled its poll manifesto for the October 5 assembly elections, making a slew of promises like setting up a farmer welfare commission, Rs 2 crore for martyred soldiers' families, and promoting employment through labor-intensive units.
In a series of posts, Gandhi accused the BJP government of eroding Haryana's prosperity through unemployment, inflation, and black laws. He pledged that the new Congress government would deliver comprehensive social security measures and employment opportunities.
