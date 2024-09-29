World Urges Immediate Solutions Amid Ukraine, Gaza Conflicts

Amid the ongoing Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, India has urgently called for global solutions to large-scale violence, emphasizing that the international community cannot be "fatalistic'' about such issues. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voiced this concern during the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the Covid pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year. The conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications," Jaishankar noted. He stressed the intertwined nature of peace and development, especially for weak and vulnerable economies.

Jaishankar also pointed out that trust in international systems has eroded due to the unfairness of the current globalization model. He advocated for democratizing global production, building resilient supply chains, and ensuring trusted digital services to promote widespread prosperity. He concluded by urging respect for international law and commitments to ensure global security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)