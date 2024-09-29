Biden Calls for Ceasefire Amid Middle East Tensions
During a press briefing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S. President Joe Biden called for a ceasefire in response to questions about a potential Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon. When asked about retaliatory measures to missile attacks on U.S. warships in the Red Sea, Biden affirmed ongoing responses.
In a press briefing held in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the escalating tensions in the Middle East, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Reporters inquired about the inevitability of an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, to which Biden emphasized the necessity of halting military actions.
Moreover, when questioned about the United States' course of action in response to missile attacks on American warships stationed in the Red Sea, President Biden assured that appropriate measures are being taken, stating, 'We're responding.'
Biden's comments come amidst growing international concerns over the conflict's escalation and its broader implications for regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
