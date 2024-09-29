Biden Calls for Ceasefire Amid Middle East Tensions

In a press briefing held in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the escalating tensions in the Middle East, calling for an immediate ceasefire. Reporters inquired about the inevitability of an Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, to which Biden emphasized the necessity of halting military actions.

Moreover, when questioned about the United States' course of action in response to missile attacks on American warships stationed in the Red Sea, President Biden assured that appropriate measures are being taken, stating, 'We're responding.'

Biden's comments come amidst growing international concerns over the conflict's escalation and its broader implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)