Trump's Fiery Wisconsin Speech Targets Immigrants and Harris

In a fiery address in Wisconsin, Donald Trump targeted undocumented immigrants and launched severe personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump labeled Harris as 'mentally impaired' during his speech, blaming her and President Joe Biden for the surge in illegal border crossings and violent crimes committed by some immigrants. Posters and banners surrounding the scene highlighted his strong stance, with messages like 'End Migrant Crime' and 'Deport Illegals Now.'

As Trump trades barbs with Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, immigration remains a key issue for voters, with Trump reiterating unsubstantiated claims about immigrant crime rates and defending his controversial rhetoric.

