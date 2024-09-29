Trump's Fiery Wisconsin Speech Targets Immigrants and Harris
In a Wisconsin speech, Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and personally attacked Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump accused immigrants of violent crimes and Harris of mental impairment, while Harris criticized Trump for fearmongering. Immigration remains a pivotal issue in the upcoming election.
In a fiery address in Wisconsin, Donald Trump targeted undocumented immigrants and launched severe personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump labeled Harris as 'mentally impaired' during his speech, blaming her and President Joe Biden for the surge in illegal border crossings and violent crimes committed by some immigrants. Posters and banners surrounding the scene highlighted his strong stance, with messages like 'End Migrant Crime' and 'Deport Illegals Now.'
As Trump trades barbs with Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, immigration remains a key issue for voters, with Trump reiterating unsubstantiated claims about immigrant crime rates and defending his controversial rhetoric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
