Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Wisconsin Speech Targets Immigrants and Harris

In a Wisconsin speech, Donald Trump intensified his rhetoric against undocumented immigrants and personally attacked Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump accused immigrants of violent crimes and Harris of mental impairment, while Harris criticized Trump for fearmongering. Immigration remains a pivotal issue in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 04:46 IST
Trump's Fiery Wisconsin Speech Targets Immigrants and Harris
Trump

In a fiery address in Wisconsin, Donald Trump targeted undocumented immigrants and launched severe personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump labeled Harris as 'mentally impaired' during his speech, blaming her and President Joe Biden for the surge in illegal border crossings and violent crimes committed by some immigrants. Posters and banners surrounding the scene highlighted his strong stance, with messages like 'End Migrant Crime' and 'Deport Illegals Now.'

As Trump trades barbs with Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election, immigration remains a key issue for voters, with Trump reiterating unsubstantiated claims about immigrant crime rates and defending his controversial rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024