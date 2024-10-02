Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran Missiles Strike Israel, Celebrations in Tehran

Iran launched a significant missile attack on Israel, which led to celebrations in Iran but sent Israelis into shelters. Israel intercepted many of the missiles, with US assistance. The attack targeted military bases linked to assassinated leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah. The incident underscores escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

Iran has fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, prompting Israelis to dive into shelters while celebrations erupted in Iran. There were no immediate reports of casualties following the late Tuesday attack.

Israel claimed to have intercepted many of the missiles, with US destroyers assisting in the defense. Regardless, Iran stated that most of its missiles hit their intended targets.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced that 90 percent of its launched missiles successfully reached their targets, which included air and radar bases, and security apparatus involved in the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

The statement, broadcast on state TV, justified the attack as self-defense under international regulations. The broadcast included footage of missiles launching from undisclosed locations in Iran.

State television, known for its hardline stance, aired footage of celebrations in Iranian cities like Arak, Qom, and Tehran. Some celebrants shouted, 'God is great!', 'Death to America,' and 'Death to Israel.' Despite the fervor, Iran's support for regional militias has sparked anger amid international sanctions.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Iran, reiterating Israel's reach in the Middle East. This statement came days after an airstrike south of Beirut killed a key Hezbollah leader backed by Tehran.

Hezbollah's acting leader, Naim Kassem, vowed to continue fighting following the assassination of the group's leaders. Tensions remain high with Israel and Hezbollah exchanging fire since October 8, following the onset of the Gaza conflict triggered by Hamas fighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

