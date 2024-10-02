Left Menu

U.S. Stance on Israeli Retaliatory Strikes Amid Iran Escalations

The Biden administration differentiates between Israeli military actions against Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran's missile attacks on Israel. While supporting Israel's right to self-defense, the U.S. condemns Iran's escalation. Officials stress ongoing support for Israel despite potential mission creep. The administration remains committed to seeking a cease-fire.

Updated: 02-10-2024 09:48 IST
The Biden administration clarifies its stance on recent Middle Eastern conflicts, highlighting a distinction between Israel's military actions and Iran's missile attacks.

White House officials stress support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, condemning Iran's escalation.

While calling for a cease-fire, the U.S. recognizes the evolving conditions on the ground and supports ongoing Israeli actions.

