Left Menu

Kerala CM Accused of Appeasing Majority Communalism

The opposition Congress in Kerala has criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for allegedly appeasing majority communalism. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded an apology from Vijayan regarding remarks on gold smuggling and hawala cases. The CMO clarified that Vijayan did not mention specific regions or use anti-state rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:27 IST
Kerala CM Accused of Appeasing Majority Communalism
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of trying to appease majority communalism.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a public apology from Vijayan over his supposed remarks on gold smuggling and hawala cases in the Malappuram district. Chennithala alleged these statements were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by a PR agency.

However, the Chief Minister's Office clarified that Vijayan had not referred to any specific region or used terms like 'anti-state' or 'anti-national activities' in his statement. Chennithala also claimed that Vijayan, after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, had shifted his focus to appeasing the majority community for their support. The allegations followed a statement from Vijayan saying the ruling CPI(M) opposes both majority and minority communalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024