Kerala CM Accused of Appeasing Majority Communalism

The opposition Congress in Kerala on Wednesday criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of trying to appease majority communalism.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a public apology from Vijayan over his supposed remarks on gold smuggling and hawala cases in the Malappuram district. Chennithala alleged these statements were part of a conspiracy orchestrated by a PR agency.

However, the Chief Minister's Office clarified that Vijayan had not referred to any specific region or used terms like 'anti-state' or 'anti-national activities' in his statement. Chennithala also claimed that Vijayan, after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, had shifted his focus to appeasing the majority community for their support. The allegations followed a statement from Vijayan saying the ruling CPI(M) opposes both majority and minority communalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)