India Urges Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions in West Asia

India called for restraint and emphasized the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. This came after Iran launched missiles into Israel following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. India stressed the importance of preventing a wider regional conflict and protecting civilians.

Updated: 02-10-2024 13:40 IST
  • India

In response to the fresh escalation of tensions in West Asia, India on Wednesday urged all sides to exercise restraint and emphasized that the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

The call for calm came a day after Iran fired around 200 missiles into Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and other militant commanders by the Israeli forces.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that all issues should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, underscoring the need to protect civilians amidst the rising violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

