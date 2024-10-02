Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Lebanon: Rising Casualties and International Tensions

Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in southern Gaza have resulted in at least 32 fatalities, predominantly women and children. Concurrently, tensions have extended to Lebanon and Iran, with Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel and Iranian missile strikes in retaliation. The UN Security Council is set to address the escalating crisis.

Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in southern Gaza have killed at least 32 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian medical officials. The offensive, centered on Khan Younis, marks a continuation of Israel's response nearly a year after Hamas' attack on October 7.

Attention has also shifted to Lebanon and Iran, with Israel conducting ground operations against Hezbollah and intercepting Iranian missile attacks. Hezbollah fighters reportedly clashed with Israeli troops in the Lebanese town of Odaisseh, marking the first ground combat since the border crossing this week.

The European Hospital in Khan Younis received numerous casualties following heavy Israeli airstrikes. Hospital authorities reported that seven women and 12 children were among those killed. Dr. Saleh al-Hams warned that the death toll could rise as many wounded remain in critical condition.

