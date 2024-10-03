Left Menu

Shocking Death Threat Delivery to Maharashtra Leader

A political leader in Thane, Maharashtra, received a threatening parcel containing a bullet and a warning note. The incident occurred at his public relations office, prompting police to launch an investigation under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent political figure based in Thane, Maharashtra, has reported receiving a menacing package containing a bullet and a death threat note. The police disclosed the incident on Thursday.

The originator of the threatening note remains unidentified. According to an official, the leader discovered the parcel on Tuesday at his public relations office in the Wagle Estate area. Inside, a bullet was concealed within a box of pencil sharpeners, wrapped in cloth. The accompanying Hindi note ominously stated, 'This time I am placing it in your hand, next time it will be in your head. This is just a small gift. Next time, it will be bigger.'

Law enforcement has registered a case under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at the Wagle Estate police station. The investigation is currently active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

