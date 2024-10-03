Truth Will Triumph: Siddaramaiah Stands Firm Amid MUDA 'Scam'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has staunchly defended himself amidst a probe into the alleged MUDA 'scam', asserting confidence in his integrity and vowing that truth will prevail. Speaking at the Dasara celebrations, he emphasized his commitment to his conscience and received support from unexpected quarters.

The opposition's calls for his resignation have been dismissed by Siddaramaiah, who cites his lengthy political career and victories in numerous elections as proof of his innocence. Notably, JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda has backed him, challenging the demands for resignation from certain political figures.

Highlighting the importance of conscience over allegations, Siddaramaiah referred to Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and reinforced his faith in the judicial system. The case relates to the alleged irregularities in site allotments by MUDA, involving Siddaramaiah and his family, for which both Lokayukta and ED have registered cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)