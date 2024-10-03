Left Menu

BJD Accuses Odisha Raj Bhavan of Being BJP's Political Hub

The BJD alleges that the Odisha Raj Bhavan is being used as a 'war room' for BJP's election strategies in Jharkhand. They urge Governor Raghubar Das to clarify his political intentions, amidst speculations of him vying for the Jharkhand CM post. The BJD also criticizes the handling of an incident involving the Governor's son.

Updated: 03-10-2024 20:40 IST
In a heated confrontation, the Biu Janata Dal (BJD) has accused the Odisha Raj Bhavan of becoming a strategic center for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand elections. The BJD has called for clarification from Governor Raghubar Das regarding rumors of his possible candidacy for Jharkhand's Chief Minister.

Notable recent visits by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and veteran BJP leader M. Venkaiah Naidu have intensified BJD's allegations. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's meetings with senior BJP figures and Das before heading to Jharkhand added fuel to the fire.

The opposition party continues to voice concerns about the alleged political activities at the Raj Bhavan, pressing for the sanctity and integrity of the Governor's official residence. Furthermore, they are questioning the state government's response to an incident involving the Governor's son assaulting a government official.

