G7 Urges Middle East Restraint Amid Escalating Crisis

The G7 leaders express serious concerns over the escalating Middle East crisis, urging regional actors to act responsibly and maintain restraint. They reaffirm their commitment to Israel's security amid ongoing tensions and call for collaborative efforts to prevent further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
G7 leaders on Thursday voiced profound concerns about the worsening crisis in the Middle East, urging regional parties to exercise restraint and act responsibly. The call comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions, with ongoing attacks raising fears of uncontrollable turmoil.

In a statement issued by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, the G7 reiterated their unequivocal commitment to Israel's security. The leaders emphasized that the dangerous cycle of aggression and retaliation serves no one's interests and could lead to an undesirable escalation.

The Group of Seven, which includes the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, and the UK, is urging all involved to work towards de-escalation and peace in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

