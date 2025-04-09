Left Menu

Global Trade Turmoil: Tariff Escalations Shake Markets

China will impose 84% tariffs on U.S. goods as part of a trade war initiated by Trump's tariffs on several countries. These actions have destabilized global trading, leading to market declines and fears of recession. The EU and other nations are preparing retaliatory measures against the U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:06 IST
Global Trade Turmoil: Tariff Escalations Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China announced it would implement 84% tariffs on U.S. goods starting Thursday, escalating the trade conflict initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's reciprocal tariffs have disrupted global trade, leading the European Union and other countries to prepare retaliatory actions.

The conflict has roiled financial markets, with major indices like the S&P 500 suffering significant losses since the imposition of tariffs. The drop has shaken investor confidence and sent the dollar tumbling against other major currencies as fears of a recession loom.

Despite the market turmoil, Trump remains firm on maintaining the tariffs, suggesting their permanence while hinting at possible negotiations. In response, the European Commission plans to implement additional duties on U.S. imports, joining China and Canada in challenging the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025