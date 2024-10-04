Trump Vows to Protect Gas-Powered Vehicles
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, announced that if he wins the upcoming election, he will ensure no state is able to ban gas-powered vehicles. This statement reflects his stance on maintaining traditional automotive industries despite growing environmental concerns.
In a striking declaration, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced on Thursday that, if victorious in November's election, he will prevent any state from prohibiting gas-powered cars and trucks.
This pronouncement signifies Trump's commitment to safeguarding traditional automotive sectors amidst a time of escalating environmental consciousness and policy shifts toward electric vehicles.
Trump's promise to uphold gas-powered vehicle sales highlights a divide in energy and environmental policies, potentially impacting industries, regulations, and consumers nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
