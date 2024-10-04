East Coast and Gulf Coast Ports Strike: A Looming Crisis

President Joe Biden has indicated advancement in resolving the ongoing port labor contract dispute that has culminated in a massive strike across the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts.

The labor action, which is the largest in decades, has effectively stalled the unloading of container ships, causing potential shortages of various goods and accumulating anchored vessels outside key ports.

The strike, involving 45,000 workers, stems from disagreements over wage increases and automation projects, with the government urging a resolution that supports both workers' demands and maritime commerce flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)