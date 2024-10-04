Left Menu

Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan, citing potential overreach of authority by the U.S. Department of Education. The program, challenged by six Republican state attorneys general, aimed to forgive $73 billion in debt for 27.6 million borrowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 04:19 IST
Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The plan was challenged by six Republican state attorneys general, leading to a preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based Judge Matthew Schelp.

The administration's program, which aimed to relieve $73 billion in student debt for approximately 27.6 million borrowers, is now in limbo pending legal review. Critics argue that the Department of Education overstepped its authority with the proposal.

The issue has garnered significant political attention, with Republicans claiming Biden's plan overreaches authority and benefits college-educated borrowers unfairly. Meanwhile, the White House defends the relief as necessary to alleviate the financial burden of higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024