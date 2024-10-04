Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Temporarily Blocked by Federal Judge

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The plan was challenged by six Republican state attorneys general, leading to a preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based Judge Matthew Schelp.

The administration's program, which aimed to relieve $73 billion in student debt for approximately 27.6 million borrowers, is now in limbo pending legal review. Critics argue that the Department of Education overstepped its authority with the proposal.

The issue has garnered significant political attention, with Republicans claiming Biden's plan overreaches authority and benefits college-educated borrowers unfairly. Meanwhile, the White House defends the relief as necessary to alleviate the financial burden of higher education.

