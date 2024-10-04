Biden's Diplomatic Stance on Israel and Iran
U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized his commitment to private discussions rather than public discourse when asked about advising Israel on potential aggression towards Iran's oil facilities.
In a recent press briefing, Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized his preference for behind-the-scenes diplomacy when questioned about counseling Israel on whether to target Iran's oil installations.
Despite inquiries from the press, Biden maintained a firm stance, affirming, "I know not to negotiate in public."
This approach underscores the complexity and sensitivity of international diplomacy, where public pronouncements might undermine discreet negotiations or escalate tensions.
