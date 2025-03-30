Strategic Alliances and Diplomacy: Presidents Trump and Noboa Forge New Path

In a pivotal diplomatic meeting, former U.S. President Donald Trump sat down with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Saturday in Florida. The discussion comes ahead of a decisive run-off election in Ecuador, which will see Noboa pitted against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez.

Trump, who has made the fight against fentanyl a cornerstone of his potential administration, aims to tackle the crisis through tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Noboa shared a photograph with Trump but refrained from publicly commenting on their discussions.

The Ecuadorian delegation expressed interest in hosting a U.S. military base and pursuing a bilateral free trade agreement, mirroring arrangements with Colombia and Peru. Noboa's administration has already enacted measures against drug gangs, striving for enhanced U.S.-Ecuador ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)