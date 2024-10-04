Jagan Reddy Slams Naidu Over Tirupati Prasadam Controversy

YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a press briefing on Friday, launched a critique against the incumbent Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the ongoing Tirupati Laddu Prasadam controversy. Reddy firmly stated the needlessness of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), asserting that no wrongdoing had occurred and accusing Naidu of political manipulation.

Reddy further highlighted the seriousness of the occasion by pointing out that the Supreme Court had taken a stern stand against Naidu, accusing the CM of making derogatory comments that offended Hindu sentiments. He pointed out that Naidu's alleged politicization harmed the sanctity of the prasadam, with the Supreme Court questioning Naidu's intentions.

The former CM defended the existing procedures at the TTD, explaining that stringent quality checks were in place to ensure the purity of ingredients used in the prasadam. He condemned Naidu for propagating misinformation, despite the court's intervention, and criticized allied politician Pawan Kalyan for backing Naidu's narratives without verifying facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)