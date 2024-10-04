Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Kejriwal's Bungalow Move

Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel protested against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly occupying a government bungalow meant for an MP. Goel criticized Kejriwal for breaking promises of shunning government perks and plans to file a complaint with the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:27 IST
Protest Erupts Over Kejriwal's Bungalow Move
  • Country:
  • India

In a move sparking controversy, former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel led a protest against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unlawfully occupying a government bungalow allotted to an AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

Goel announced intentions to lodge a formal complaint with the Rajya Sabha chairman, questioning the appropriateness of Kejriwal's residency.

The protest aimed to highlight the alleged hypocrisy of Kejriwal, who previously vowed to avoid government luxuries. Kejriwal recently moved to a Lutyens' zone bungalow, replacing his previous residence of nine years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024