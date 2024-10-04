Protest Erupts Over Kejriwal's Bungalow Move
Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel protested against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly occupying a government bungalow meant for an MP. Goel criticized Kejriwal for breaking promises of shunning government perks and plans to file a complaint with the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
In a move sparking controversy, former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel led a protest against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unlawfully occupying a government bungalow allotted to an AAP Rajya Sabha MP.
Goel announced intentions to lodge a formal complaint with the Rajya Sabha chairman, questioning the appropriateness of Kejriwal's residency.
The protest aimed to highlight the alleged hypocrisy of Kejriwal, who previously vowed to avoid government luxuries. Kejriwal recently moved to a Lutyens' zone bungalow, replacing his previous residence of nine years.
