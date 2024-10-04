Protest Erupts Over Kejriwal's Bungalow Move

In a move sparking controversy, former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel led a protest against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unlawfully occupying a government bungalow allotted to an AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

Goel announced intentions to lodge a formal complaint with the Rajya Sabha chairman, questioning the appropriateness of Kejriwal's residency.

The protest aimed to highlight the alleged hypocrisy of Kejriwal, who previously vowed to avoid government luxuries. Kejriwal recently moved to a Lutyens' zone bungalow, replacing his previous residence of nine years.

(With inputs from agencies.)