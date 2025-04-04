Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Supreme Court's Decision on West Bengal Recruitment
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon on Friday due to a commotion caused by the treasury benches protesting the Supreme Court's dismissal of the recruitment of over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal. The session was disrupted following the ruling party's vocal objections.
The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday experienced a sudden halt, adjourned until noon following significant uproar. The turmoil arose when treasury benches voiced dissent over the Supreme Court's recent rejection of recruitment efforts impacting over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal.
The day's session, which commenced with birthday greetings and formalities by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, quickly deviated as ruling party members vocally took issue with the court's decision. Their loud protests temporarily drowned out other parliamentary matters.
The confrontation reached a peak when Derek O'Brien of the TMC attempted to interject, triggering disorder and compelling Chairman Dhankhar to halt proceedings until midday.
