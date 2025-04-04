Left Menu

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Supreme Court's Decision on West Bengal Recruitment

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon on Friday due to a commotion caused by the treasury benches protesting the Supreme Court's dismissal of the recruitment of over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal. The session was disrupted following the ruling party's vocal objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:48 IST
Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Supreme Court's Decision on West Bengal Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday experienced a sudden halt, adjourned until noon following significant uproar. The turmoil arose when treasury benches voiced dissent over the Supreme Court's recent rejection of recruitment efforts impacting over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal.

The day's session, which commenced with birthday greetings and formalities by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, quickly deviated as ruling party members vocally took issue with the court's decision. Their loud protests temporarily drowned out other parliamentary matters.

The confrontation reached a peak when Derek O'Brien of the TMC attempted to interject, triggering disorder and compelling Chairman Dhankhar to halt proceedings until midday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025