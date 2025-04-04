Uproar in Rajya Sabha Over Supreme Court's Decision on West Bengal Recruitment

The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday experienced a sudden halt, adjourned until noon following significant uproar. The turmoil arose when treasury benches voiced dissent over the Supreme Court's recent rejection of recruitment efforts impacting over 25,700 teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal.

The day's session, which commenced with birthday greetings and formalities by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, quickly deviated as ruling party members vocally took issue with the court's decision. Their loud protests temporarily drowned out other parliamentary matters.

The confrontation reached a peak when Derek O'Brien of the TMC attempted to interject, triggering disorder and compelling Chairman Dhankhar to halt proceedings until midday.

