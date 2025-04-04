Rajya Sabha Uproar: Supreme Court Ruling Shakes West Bengal Recruitment
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned multiple times amid uproar over the Supreme Court's invalidation of 25,753 teacher and staff appointments in West Bengal. BJP members criticized the recruitment process, claiming procedural violations. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien faced interruptions attempting to defend the state government.
Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha descended into chaos on Friday following the Supreme Court's decision to nullify over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal. The ruling prompted heated exchanges and multiple adjournments.
The Supreme Court's judgment, which labeled the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted," further fueled the animosity. Despite attempts by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien to address the accusations, BJP members continually interrupted, accusing the state government of violating proper recruitment protocols.
Amid the tumult, the Rajya Sabha saw motions related to birthday wishes and pending legislative business briefly before being adjourned again until the post-noon session.
