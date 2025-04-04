Rajya Sabha Uproar: Supreme Court Ruling Shakes West Bengal Recruitment

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha descended into chaos on Friday following the Supreme Court's decision to nullify over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching positions in West Bengal. The ruling prompted heated exchanges and multiple adjournments.

The Supreme Court's judgment, which labeled the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted," further fueled the animosity. Despite attempts by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien to address the accusations, BJP members continually interrupted, accusing the state government of violating proper recruitment protocols.

Amid the tumult, the Rajya Sabha saw motions related to birthday wishes and pending legislative business briefly before being adjourned again until the post-noon session.

(With inputs from agencies.)