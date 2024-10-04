Left Menu

High-Profile Meeting: Election Chief Meets VP

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The meeting details remain undisclosed, but a picture was shared on social media by the vice president's secretariat.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:35 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a significant meeting with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday. The gathering took place at an undisclosed location, drawing attention for its potential significance in ongoing political strategies.

The Vice President's secretariat seized the opportunity to post a photograph of the two officials in conversation, sparking discussions across various social media platforms. However, the content of their discussions remains veiled in secrecy, with no official statements released to the public.

This meeting comes amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering as the country prepares for upcoming electoral challenges, underscoring the gravity of these high-level conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

