Haryana Set for Pivotal Election as BJP Eyes Third Term Amidst Congress Challenge

Haryana's legislative assembly elections in 90 constituencies are a high-stakes battle with BJP aiming for a third consecutive term and Congress leveraging anti-incumbency sentiments. Key parties including BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP, and AAP contest against the backdrop of farmer and wrestler protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:01 IST
Polling parties sent to polling stations with EVMs for Haryana Assembly Elections. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana is gearing up for a high-stakes legislative assembly election on October 5, with 2.03 crore registered voters deciding the fate of 1,031 candidates across 90 constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking a third consecutive term, faces stiff competition from the Congress, which is banking on anti-incumbency and current protests to reclaim power.

Public interest is also piqued by the alliances forming between various political factions such as the INLD-BSP and JJP-ASP coalitions. The election will see 20,632 polling booths open across the state, watched over by an extensive deployment of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers to ensure security and a smooth voting process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed confidence in BJP's return to power, criticizing Congress for its 'divisive politics.' As Congress positions itself as a formidable contender, with figures like Kumari Selja in the spotlight, the party is hopeful for a victory aided by recent activist support, notably from wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

