Haryana Assembly Elections: A High-Stakes Political Battle

With more than 2.03 crore eligible voters, the stage is set for Haryana's legislative Assembly elections across 90 constituencies on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to regain power by capitalizing on anti-incumbency sentiments, addressing issues such as farmer and wrestler protests.

Key political contenders in this election include the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Additionally, notable alliances like the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP) are also contesting. Votes will be cast on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm, with results announced on October 8, along with those from Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, stated that 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, are registered. Over 1,031 candidates are vying for seats at 20,632 polling booths, with 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers ensuring security. The BJP's Nayab Singh Saini and Congress's Kumari Selja appeal for voter participation, underlining the high stakes involved, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses confidence in the BJP's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)