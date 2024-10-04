Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Elections: A High-Stakes Political Battle

As Haryana gears up for its Assembly elections, with over 2.03 crore voters, major political parties like BJP and Congress are poised for a fierce contest. Infrastructure and security are in place, and key figures from both parties are rallying support amid ongoing farmer and wrestler protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:09 IST
Haryana Assembly Elections: A High-Stakes Political Battle
Polling parties sent to polling stations with EVMs for Haryana Assembly Elections. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With more than 2.03 crore eligible voters, the stage is set for Haryana's legislative Assembly elections across 90 constituencies on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to regain power by capitalizing on anti-incumbency sentiments, addressing issues such as farmer and wrestler protests.

Key political contenders in this election include the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Additionally, notable alliances like the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP) are also contesting. Votes will be cast on October 5 from 7 am to 6 pm, with results announced on October 8, along with those from Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, stated that 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters, are registered. Over 1,031 candidates are vying for seats at 20,632 polling booths, with 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers ensuring security. The BJP's Nayab Singh Saini and Congress's Kumari Selja appeal for voter participation, underlining the high stakes involved, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses confidence in the BJP's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024