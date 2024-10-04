Kamala Harris Faces Backlash in Arab and Muslim Communities Amid Middle East Conflict

In the run-up to the presidential election, a senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris engaged with American Muslim and Arab leaders to address grievances over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon. This outreach reflects concerns in key voting blocs critical of Harris's stance.

Despite efforts to garner support, community leaders like Lebanese-American attorney Ali Dagher expressed discontent, indicating that Harris's efforts to reassure them were insufficient. The meeting sought to convey the administration's support for diplomatic resolutions, but dissatisfaction persists.

The election dynamics are further complicated by the sharp decline in support from Arab and Muslim voters, traditionally Democratic, who are critical of the U.S. approach to the ongoing conflict. With protest sentiments rising, especially in crucial swing states, Harris faces a challenging path to recapturing their allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)