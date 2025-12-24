Global Leaders Denounce New Israeli Settlements
Multiple countries, including Britain, Canada, and Germany, condemned Israel's approval of 19 new West Bank settlements. They assert the settlements violate international law and could incite instability. A joint statement urges Israel to reconsider its decision, emphasizing risks associated with expanding settlement policies.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a unified condemnation, global leaders from countries like Britain, Canada, and Germany have denounced Israel's recent approval of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. The collective statement identifies these actions as violations of international law and potential catalysts for regional instability.
The statement, which also included input from nations such as Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain, strongly urged Israel to reverse its decision. By calling for the cessation of settlement expansion, these countries hope to safeguard against further instability in the region.
Leaders stressed that unilateral actions, particularly during intensified settlement policies, pose significant risks and could exacerbate tensions within the West Bank. The international community's unified stance aims to encourage policy changes while maintaining stability.
ALSO READ
Germany's First Syrian Deportation Since Civil War Stirs Debate
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Defaming India During Germany Visit
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi as 'Leader of Propaganda' Amidst Germany Visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected India during recent trip to Germany, alleges BJP national working president Nitin Nabin in Patna.
India and Canada Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks