Biden Challenges Netanyahu on Israel's Role in 2024 US Election

President Joe Biden expressed concern over Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu potentially influencing the 2024 US election. Biden emphasized his support for Israel, highlighting recent tensions involving Hezbollah and Gaza. He indicated that a decision on a response to Iran's missile attack would follow discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:56 IST
President Joe Biden sharply addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, expressing uncertainty over the Israeli leader's influence on the 2024 US presidential election. 'No administration has supported Israel more than mine,' Biden asserted. 'None. Bibi should remember that. Whether he's trying to influence the election, I don't know, but I'm not counting on that.'

Biden's comments came during a rare White House press briefing, responding to remarks by Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who expressed concerns over Netanyahu's alleged disinterest in peace talks due to US political considerations. As regional tensions escalate, Israel is engaged in combative operations against Hezbollah and in Gaza, with increasing casualties.

The President also addressed the situation with Iran, stating that no decision had been made regarding a response to their ballistic missile attack. 'I'm assuming that when a decision is made on how to respond, we will then have a discussion,' Biden stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

